TRS leader who was shot at by AIMIM district president dies in hospital

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27 (ANI): Zameer, a 58-year-old Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader, who was shot by All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) district president Farooq Ahmed on December 18, died on Saturday, according to the hospital authorities.

The authorities said that he succumbed to bullet injuries while undergoing treatment in Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hospital, Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday.

His dead body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.



According to Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam district, AIMIM district president Farooq Ahmed opened two rounds of fire on two TRS local leaders on December 18. The same day, Farooq had been taken into custody and a case was registered.

There were some issues between them earlier, he added.

District president of AIMIM opened firing with his licensed pistol (.32 pistol) that day due to a petty quarrel of between their children during a cricket match, he added. (ANI)

