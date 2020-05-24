TRS MLA, Ibrahimpatnam ACP and CI booked under SC/ST Act as BJP MPP alleges assault

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 (ANI): TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ibrahimpatnam Yadagiri Reddy and CI Ibrahimpatnam Guruva Reddy have been booked under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act allegedly for attacking and abusing Yacharam BJP MPP Koppu Sukanya in the name of caste when she raised a protocol issue at a groundbreaking ceremony.

According to S Lingaiah, Circle Inspector at Yacharam Police Station, the police received a complaint from Sukanya on May 22, stating that on May 21 Ibrahimpatnam MLA along with TRS leaders visited Nandhiwanaparthi village in Yacharam for the groundbreaking ceremony of a road from Nandhiwanparthi village to Medipally village.

Sukanya objected that the event was organised without following protocol, as she was not invited there even being the local MPP. She visited the spot along with her husband Koppu basha and Local BJP leaders and farmers who were supposed to lose their land due to construction of a road.

On reaching the spot, the complainant questioned to MLA about not following protocol but MLA carelessly answered her question and pushed the complainant away and proceeded to start pooja for inauguration by breaking a coconut and intentionally insulted the complainant as she belongs to SC (Mala) Community, according to a complaint registered by Sukanya.

The complainant also objected and tried to stop the MLA From inaugurating the road by keeping her hand over the stone, which was kept to break the coconut, but the MLA has deliberately hit the coconut on complainant's hand, due to which she received injury on her left hand.

Meanwhile, the police present at the spot dragged the complainant with force to keep her away from the event. ACP Ibrahimpatanam Yadagiri Reddy and CI Ibrahimpatnam Guruva Reddy with their staff had pushed, dragged and abused complainant and her husband. They humiliated them in the name of caste. As Sukanya fell unconscious, she was shifted to a local hospital in BN Reddy area where she regained her conscious and was kept under treatment.

Yacharam Police said, a case under Section 3(1)(r)(s) of SC& ST (POA) amendment act 2015 and 323 of Indian Penal Code has been registered on TRS Ibrahimpatnam MLA, ACP Ibrahimpatnam and CI and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

