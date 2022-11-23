हिंदी खबर
A video grab of the alleged incident. (Photo/ANI)
TRS MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy holds govt official's collar in viral video

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2022 22:52 IST


Jogulamba Gadwal (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): A video surfaced on the internet showing Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Gadwal MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy attacking and holding the collar of a person who happens to be a regional co-coordinator for Govt Gurukula schools.
According to local reports, the TRS MLA was angry at being invited late for the inauguration of a school. The school was inaugurated by the Zilla Parishad chairman.

"We haven't received any complaint yet. We saw the video that went viral on social media. If anyone lodges a complaint, necessary action will be initiated," said Jogulamba Gadwal SP Ranjan Rathan Kumar.
The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) demanded an apology from the MLA.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

