TRS MLC Kavitha confident of party winning Munugode by-poll when held

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 11 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday exuded confidence that the ruling party in the state will win the Munugode seat which is due for a by-poll, whenever the elections are held.

"The TRS has a stronghold in the Nalgonda district. Earlier, the party leaders defeated two stalwart leaders in the by-polls of Huzur Nagar and Nagarjunsagar of the Erstwhile Nalgonda district held after the 2018 general elections. The ruling party would prevail in the Munugode by-election whenever it is held," Kavitha said.

Munugode assembly seat fell vacant after sitting Congress legislator K Rajgopal Reddy tendered his resignation as MLA.



There are rumours that he may join the BJP, however, he has not confirmed it yet.

Meanwhile, the TRS MLC also lauded Nitish Kumar for countering the "era of backdoor politics" in Bihar after he split from the NDA a day ago, and said that it is a "positive change" for the whole nation.

The TRS leader said that there should be an end to the backdoor politics and added that Bihar has shown the way.

"This backdoor politics should be stopped, in one or the other way. Bihar has started the way. Nalanda has always shown the way to the world, now to the country I believe. I hope it repeats everywhere else," she said. (ANI)

