TRS MP gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss India's employment situation

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Nama Nageswar Rao on Thursday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the employment situation in India.

In his notice, the MP submitted that there are over one million jobs lying vacant "under the control of Central Government".

"Paradoxically, it is against the 2 crore jobs promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reports of suicide by educated unemployed continue unabated. This needs serious deliberation," the notice read.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in the ongoing proceedings of the second half of the Budget Session have faced adjournments for the past two days with the Opposition creating ruckus over the fuel price hike.

The Congress MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the increase in the prices of LPG cylinder gas and petrol and diesel on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday faced adjournments following the ruckus created by the Opposition parties against rising cooking gas and fuel prices in the country.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)