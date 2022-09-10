TRS MP Joginipally Santosh announces Rs 1 cr annual fund for development of Thousand Pillar Temple

Warangal (Telangana) [India], September 10 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santhosh Kumar on Saturday announced Rs 1 crore for the development of the Thousand Pillar Temple also known as Rudreswara Swamy Temple annually, which is considered as a replica of the artistic glory of the Kakatiyas.

The MP was in Warangal to participate in the various programmes where he offered prayers to Goddess Bhadrakali and Lord Rudreswara.

The MP promised to work for UNESCO tag to the Thousand Pillar Temple.

Expressing concern over neglecting preservation of the magnificent works of art in temples by the Central Archaeology Department, he said that the development of the Thousand-Pillared Temple, which attracts tourists, is the responsibility of all.



He announced Rs one crore funds every year to help the restoration of the historical temple.

He further said that there is a need for conservation of our history and culture and also expressed his concern about the delay in the completion of Kalyana Mandapam (wedding function hall) for years.

As part of Green India Challenge, Santosh along with district public representatives planted saplings in Bhadrakali Ammavari Temple and in Thousand Pillar Temple.

Santosh said, "The state government is striving sincerely for the development of the twin cities of Hanmakonda and Warangal after the state capital of Hyderabad. I am happy that Warangal city is developing faster. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao developed a special affection for Warangal."

State Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar, MLCs Baswaraju Saraiya, Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy, Banda Prakash, MLAs Aruri Ramesh, Challa Dharma Reddy, Nannapaneni Narender, former MP Sitaram Naik, Chairman of various corporations and corporators of Warangal Municipal Corporation were also present during Santosh Kumar visit. (ANI)

