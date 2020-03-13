TRS nominates Keshav Rao, Suresh Reddy for Rajya Sabha polls

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has named Dr. K Keshav Rao and KR Suresh Reddy as the party's candidates for the elections to the two Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

They will file nominations on Friday.

Eighty-year-old K Kesava Rao was a senior Congress leader but joined TRS in 2013 during the agitation for a separate Telangana state. He was made TRS Rajya Sabha member in 2014.

K R Suresh Reddy is a senior politician from the Nizamabad district. He joined TRS in September 2018. Suresh was Congress MLA for four consecutive times from 1989 to 2009. From 2004 to 2009, Suresh was the assembly speaker in the then united Andhra Pradesh.

Notably, KCR did not give a chance to his daughter Kavita. She was MP in the 16th Lok Sabha but was defeated in 2019 general elections.

Many speculated that KCR will opt Kavita as his party's voice in Rajya Sabha.

Fifty-five Rajya Sabha seats will go to polls on March 26 and the last date of filing of the nomination is March 13. (ANI)

