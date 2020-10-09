TRS not confident about its work in Dubbak, asks Congress leaders to join hands: Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is asking Congress leaders in Dubbak to join the TRS as it is not confident about the development activities it has undertaken.

Prabhakar told ANI, "The Telangana Rastra Samiti is now clearing pending works in Dubbak constituency as Dubbak MLA, Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy passed away due to ill health, leading to by-election in Dubbak constituency."



"Amid all this, when Telangana Congress has announced its candidate, the TRS government has come under pressure of losing the by-elections. Now they are trying to make the Congress leaders in Dubbaka to join hands with them. If the TRS government is confident that they have worked for the development of Dubbaka, then what is the need to ask Congress leaders to join hands with the TRS government?" he added.

Prabhakar further said that Harish Rao (MLA and Finance Minister, TRS) is a 'cheat' and keeps on telling lies.

"So I request the people of Dubbaka that your issues will be given a voice if Congress wins in the upcoming Dubbak by-election," he added. (ANI)

