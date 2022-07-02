TRS plans mega road show for presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2 (ANI): Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha is scheduled to visit Telangana on Saturday and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is planning to hold a mega roadshow on his arrival.

This comes ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party's two-day long National Executive meeting in Hyderabad.

Sinha departed from Raipur this morning. Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao will receive Sinha at the Begumpet Airport.

At around 12 pm a meeting will be held with the MPs and MLAs of TRS. Sinha will also meet the MP and MLAs of AIMIM at Hotel ITC Kakatiya.

Voting for presidential elections will take place on July 18 and votes will be counted on July 21.



Sinha was named as the common Opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21.

On the other hand, BJP is holding a mega two-day-long National Executive meeting in Hyderabad. The meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon the Prime Minister will address a public rally at the Parade grounds.

This is the first time that a meeting is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last meeting which took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as joined virtually. (ANI)

