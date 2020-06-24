TRS slams Congress for spreading 'fake news' on community spread of COVID-19 in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): TRS spokesperson Krishank on Tuesday alleged that Congress leaders are responsible for spreading fake news that Telangana is at 122 per cent risk of community spread of COVID-19.

"A map which is widely being circulated on social media and displaying the percentage of each state based on the rate of community transfer in India is absolutely fake and malicious. Unfortunately, Congress and BJP leaders are also circulating the same fake news, which is not based on the accurate data provided by the health ministry of the state government," he told ANI.

The spokesperson said that while the world is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, "while people are spreading fake news".

"The Telangana government threw light upon the surveillance survey done by the ICMR last month, clearly explaining that there is no community transmission in Telangana. The ICMR has been telling that there is no community transfer in India at all. The Telangana government has released data on the number of positive patients, patients who tested negative, those being treated in government and private hospitals, and patients under the surveillance of home quarantine," he added.

He further said that the Congress leaders should understand that Telangana and other state governments are working under the ICMR guidelines.

"We do not take instructions from Gandhi Bhawan or any BJP offices. We request the people to not believe in such fake news and not panic," Krishank added.

Reacting to the allegations made by the TRS, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Congress, rubbished claims of the party being involved in the propagation of fake news.

"The TRS cannot make allegations against the Congress as the party is not responsible for it. They can make an enquiry and book cases against whoever is responsible for it. We will never support any circulation of fake news or social media posts," Reddy told ANI.

With regard to the COVID-19 situation in Telangana, Reddy said that the party is concerned about the situation in the state.

"I must confess that we are all concerned about the situation in Telangana. It is because of the manner in which the Telangana government is handling the situation. The positive cases are going up and this is because they failed to do testing. It is much below the average testing," he added. (ANI)

