TRS Supremo KCR likely to announce name of his national party on October 5

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): Aiming to gain the stature of a national leader in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to announce the name of his national party on October 5.

According to the sources, it is strongly believed that CM KCR will announce the name of his national party on the occasion of Dussehra.

TRS party's meeting will be held on Dussehra at 11 am in Telangana Bhavan here, an official release from K Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Monday.

CM KCR said that the notification for the bye-election to Munugodu Assembly would not affect the general body meeting organised on Dussehra and the members need not get confused.

"As announced earlier, the party general meeting will be held at 11 am on October 5 in Telangana Bhavan. Leaders are requested to attend the meeting within the specified time," said KCR.

So there are speculations that KCR, may reveal the details of his approach towards national politics after the meeting.

It is also believed that a delegation of TRS party leaders will leave for Delhi to change the name of the party.



According to the sources, it is also believed that KCR will be addressing a public gathering on October 9 in the national capital.

A TRS leader Sreedhar Reddy said, "The people of the Nation are looking for a strong National platform as NDA failed in all aspects of governance. KCR spoke about the national platforms and going to the national level."

Reddy said the Gujrat model failed utterly and the country is looking for a strong alternative.

"Wait and watch for the CM KCR to announce the name of the national party," said Reddy.

On the other hand, Telangana Congress leader and former MP, Madhu Goud Yaskhi said, "It is a meaningless move by the CM of Telangana to form a national party. He has cheated the people of Telangana and now wants to cheat the people of the nation. This is just a cover-up of his failures and a tactic to divert the money from the Delhi liquor scam of his family members".

"KCR is just trying to divide the opposition for the benefit of the BJP party. Congress is the only way to a BJP-free country. If KCR wishes it, he should join Congress. However, the Congress does not want any alliance with the TRS party at the state level," said Yaskhi.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Lakshman also retaliated and stated that "In a democracy, any political party has the right to run a national party. As KCR wants to start the national party on the occasion of Dussehra, I want to question KCR whether whatever promises were made to the people of Telangana are fulfilled or not? There is a lot of anger among the people of Telangana among all the groups of people." (ANI)

