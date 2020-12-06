TRS to support Bharat bandh on Dec 8

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6 (ANI): TRS Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha on Sunday announced that her party will support the Bharat bandh on December 8 called by the agitating farmers.

Opposing the new farm laws, the TRS leader, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said that the minimum support price (MSP) has not been assured in the legislation. She claimed that farmer is insecure because if mandi structure is dismantled there is no alternative structure in this country.

"The TRS had opposed the Bills in Parliament and will continue to do so," Kavitha said.



Meanwhile, Rao in a press release on Sunday announced the party's total support to the nationwide bandh call. He said that the TRS rank and file would participate actively in the proposed bandh.

The farmers are protesting on various borders of the national capital since November 26.

Meanwhile, several political parties have come out in support of farmers' call for bandh. The parties include Congress, TMC, AAP, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

