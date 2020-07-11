Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): A truck carrying LPG cylinders overturned near Gaimukh Chowpatty on Ghodbunder Road here on Friday night.
The driver of the truck suffered injury in the incident and has been shifted to a nearby hospital.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Truck carrying LPG cylinders overturns in Thane
ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2020 02:19 IST
Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): A truck carrying LPG cylinders overturned near Gaimukh Chowpatty on Ghodbunder Road here on Friday night.