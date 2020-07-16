Truck collides with train wagon in prohibited area of Odisha's Paradip Port

Paradip (Odisha) [India], July 16 (ANI): A truck collided with a train in the restricted area of the Paradip Port JSW site in Odisha on Thursday.



As per the local police, the truck was travelling on the train track when it collided head-on with a train wagon.

As a result, the truck was crushed and the driver of the truck has been injured, the police added.

Efforts are underway to recover the truck which was involved in the crash. (ANI)

