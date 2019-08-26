Representative image
Representative image

Truck driver killed in stone-pelting in J-K; accused arrested

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:11 IST

Anantnag (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A truck driver died after being hit by stones during stone-pelting in Bhijbhera on Sunday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Noor Mohammad, a resident of Zradipora Urnhall Bhijbhera. The accused stone pelter has been identified and arrested.
The victim suffered head injuries during the stone-pelting. He was shifted to a hospital in Soura but succumbed to his injuries and was declared brought dead.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the stone pelters pelted stones on his vehicle mistaking it as security forces vehicle.
"#Stonepelters kill truck driver. A truck driver Noor Mohammed resident of Zradipora Urnhall Bhijbhera was hit by stone thrown from a lane at Bhijbhera this evening. The stone pelters pelted stones on the Truck number JK03 F 2540 taking it as a SF vehicle," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a series of tweet.
The stones reportedly pierced the pane and injured the driver in the head. "The stone pierced the pane & injured driver in head. He was rushed to nearby Bhijbhera hospital where from he was referred to SKIMS Soura. He, however, succumbed to his Injuries & was declared brought dead. The stone pelter has been identified and arrested," police said.
A murder case has been registered at Police station, Bhijbhera in this regard.
Police said a few days back a girl was seriously injured in a stone-pelting incident in downtown Srinagar and a case has been registered in that case as well. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:32 IST

MP: Several cows electrocuted, BJP leader threatens to attack...

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): BJP leader Gopal Bhargava on Sunday allegedly threatened to attack electricity board building hereafter a herd of cows got electrocuted in Sagar district's Kadta village.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 08:34 IST

Kanpur: Man shot dead in Gopal Nagar

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A man was allegedly shot dead here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 08:33 IST

Kolkata: Prayers offered in memory of Mother Teresa on her birth...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Peace prayers were offered at the Missionaries of Charity here on Monday to pay tribute to Mother Teresa on her 109th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 07:48 IST

Patna: Anant Singh sent to 14-day judicial custody

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A court in Barh has remanded Independent MLA Anant Singh to 14-days judicial custody in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 from his residence here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 07:38 IST

Jharkhand: Woman stripped, hair chopped off on suspicion of...

Koderma (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, a woman was allegedly stripped and her hair was chopped off on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with her nephew, in Koderma district of Jharkhand, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 07:12 IST

J-K: Irmim Shamim becomes first woman to clear MBBS AIIMS in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Irmim Shamim became the first Gujjar woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to qualify for the medical studies at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences after she cleared the MBBS AIIMS entrance exam in June.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 05:13 IST

Major fire breaks out at menthol warehouse in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a menthol warehouse in Kasna area of Greater Noida in the wee hours of Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 04:03 IST

One dead, one injured in wall collapse in Vidisha

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A person died and his son sustained injuries in a wall collapse incident in a village under Sironj Tehsil in Vidisha,

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 03:25 IST

Bhubaneswar: Auto driver injured after explosion in vehicle

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A man was seriously injured after an explosion inside an autorickshaw in BJB Nagar area here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:59 IST

J-K: 7 dead, 25 injured as mini bus falls into gorge in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): As many as seven people died and 25 others suffered injuries after a mini-bus skidded off a road and fell into a deep gorge in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:30 IST

First PAC meeting of 17th LS to be held today

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of 17th Lok Sabha will meet for the first time at Parliament Annexe here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:13 IST

Patna: Anant Singh sent to 14-day judicial custody

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A court in Barh has remanded Independent MLA Anant Singh to 14-days judicial custody in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 from his residence here.

Read More
iocl