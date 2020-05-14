Truck drivers being screened in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti as they deliver supplies amid lockdown

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Two doctors and local volunteers have been deputed at check post in Lahaul-Spiti district to screen the drivers and sanitise vehicles every day as truck drivers drive through snow-clad Rohtang Pass to deliver goods of daily usage to far-flung areas of the district amid coronavirus lockdown.

Pawan Thakur, Rescue Incharge at Koksar post, said that data is being maintained when they enter the check post.

"Screening is being done at Gulaba check post. Data is maintained when they enter Koksar check post as Valley is wide, difficult terrain making it tough to trace people. Two doctors have been deputed, local volunteers sanitise vehicles every day," Thakur said.

On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. It was further extended till May 17 with certain relaxations. (ANI)

