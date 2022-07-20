Truck mows down constable in Gujarat, 1 held

Anand (Gujarat) [India], July 20 (ANI): A person has been arrested after a truck mowed down police personnel in Borsad, said officials on Wednesday. The personnel, later, succumbed to injuries.

The incident was reported when the official was on night duty.

"Last night around 1 pm the police was on routine night patrol. A suspicious truck was asked to stop but the vehicle did not stop. A police constable lost his life while chasing the truck," said Superintendent of police (Anand), Ajit Rajan.



A case has been registered in the matter.

"A case has been registered under section 304 and one person has been arrested. Investigations are underway," Rajan added.

The driver of the truck has been absconding after the incident.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

