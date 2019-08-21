Truck operators' strike enters third day in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The indefinite truck strike by Federation of West Bengal Truck Operator Association entered its third day today.

The Federation is demanding immediate implementation of GST on petrol and diesel and implementation of revision of safe axle weight goods vehicles.

"We are receiving support from the truck owners in our strike. Nearly 2 lakh trucks have stopped movements," Federation of West Bengal Truck Operator Association Committee member, Raju Das said.

Das hinted that there are many demands of the Truck Operator Association but the two major ones are the implementation of GST on fuel and implementation of the revision of safe axle weight goods vehicles.

"We demand that GST should be implemented on petrol and diesel. If it is implemented, then the prices will drop substantially. The maximum chunk of our fares for trucks goes into fuel prices," he said.

"We also demand the implementation of the revision of safe axle weight goods vehicles. The West Bengal government is not implementing this rule. Other state governments have implemented this rule. We demand immediate action on this," he added. (ANI)

