A truck overturned, blocking the Garsa-Bhuntar route on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)
Truck overturns on Garsa-Bhuntar road in HP, traffic hit

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2020 11:34 IST

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), July 19 (ANI): Traffic on the Garsa-Bhuntar road in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh was affected when a truck overturned there early on Saturday morning.
No person was injured in the mishap. However, several vehicles, including those carrying essential items, were stranded due to the mishap. (ANI)

