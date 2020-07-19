Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), July 19 (ANI): Traffic on the Garsa-Bhuntar road in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh was affected when a truck overturned there early on Saturday morning.
No person was injured in the mishap. However, several vehicles, including those carrying essential items, were stranded due to the mishap. (ANI)
Truck overturns on Garsa-Bhuntar road in HP, traffic hit
ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2020 11:34 IST
