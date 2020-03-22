Truly admirable, heart touching: Shah over people's participation in PM's 'clapping initiative'

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday termed the 'clapping initiative' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janta Curfew as 'truly admirable and heart touching', stating that service providers will surely get new energy and confidence with common people's support to fight against coronavirus scare.

"Today, the success of Janta Curfew on the call of PM Modi is the result of the determination and maturity of Indians to fight the biggest problem. I congratulate the countrymen for this and hope that by following Social Distancing with this responsibility, we will defeat this epidemic," Shah tweeted.

"For our brave warriors, who united day and night to defeat COVID-19, the way India came together at 5 pm today is truly admirable and heart touching. With your support, all these people will get a new energy and confidence. #IndiaFightsCorona," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi thanked countrymen for participating in 'Janta Curfew' initiative to express their gratitude towards people, who are providing relentless services in a battle against COVID-19, which has infected over 300 people so far in the country.

"The country thanked each person who led the fight against the coronavirus. Many thanks to the countrymen. Janta Curfew," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

He further emphasised on social distancing, which is a preventive measure to reduce contact between people and slow down the spread of the virus.

"It is not only the sound of thanks but also the beginning of victory in a long battle. Let us, with this determination and restraint, tie ourselves in social distancing for a long battle," he said.

At 5 pm today, people across the country came out in their balconies and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak.

People were seen clapping and clanging their utensils. Some were even heard ringing bells. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also rang the bell in Gorakhpur. (ANI)

