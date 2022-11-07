"Truly heaven", says mesmerised tourists visiting J-K in autumn

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 6 (ANI): Tourists are thronging Jammu and Kashmir with the onset of the autumn season in the valley and winter all set to fall in some time.

One reason behind the tourists (local and foreign) heading to J-K is the poplar tree which has become an important part of the Kashmiri culture. The poplar here doubles the beauty of the place due to its height and beauty, a report said.

In the months of October and November, the view of poplars in Kashmir gives a different colour. In summer, poplar trees are dressed in deep red, yellow and amber colours.

The beautiful atmosphere of the region is enhanced by the coolness in the air, mild sunshine throughout the day, cold mornings and evenings and burning poplar trees all around during this period.

Mughal Gardens are the first choice of tourists during this season as these gardens are filled with poplar trees.



Kashmir is known and recognized all over the world because of its changing seasons, be it winter or summer, spring or autumn. All the weathers here have a different feel and visual appeal.

However, walking on the fallen poplar leaves in the autumn season is a different experience for tourists, according to the report.

"The thing here is different. We have seen such scenes only in movies till now. The joy and happiness that is felt today by witnessing them cannot be expressed in words," the report quoted Mumbai-based Busha Patel who visited Kashmir during this weather as saying.

"Even in Germany there is an opportunity to see the season of bitter gourd, but the fun of seeing this season in Kashmir is somewhat different," Alex who visited Kashmir for the first time from Germany said.

Mesmerised with the beauty of the poplar tree in front of the Dal Lake, he said that the place is "truly heaven".

"The view here is quite beautiful. This beautiful poplar in front of Dal Lake and this lush garden, this is truly heaven," he said.

Poplar is a fruitless tree but its wood is precious. In intense heat, its shade makes life refreshing, while in heavy rains, it does not allow to get wet under its shade. Local people collect poplar leaves to make charcoal which is used in Roati kangari during heavy snowfall. (ANI)

