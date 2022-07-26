'Truly India is changing': Piyush Goyal congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her assumption of office as President of India

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Monday congratulated Droupadi Murmu, who took oath as the 15th President of India at a ceremony in Parliament's Central Hall in New Delhi, and appreciated the strength and courage she displayed while facing struggles in her life.

Addressing FICCI Ladies Organisation event 'Invest in Her: Women Entrepreneurship, Trade and Commerce' in the national capital, the Union Minister said, "It is a very auspicious day for India. We have sworn in Droupadi Murmu Ji as President. She is a tribal woman coming from the Santhal tribe of Odisha and truly represents the strength of Indian women."

"She was the first girl to attend college in her entire village and went through an arduous struggle before starting her political career 25 years ago... She became a minister in the Odisha government and played a crucial role towards women empowerment," said Goyal

The Union Minister said that Droupadi Murmu becoming the 15th President of India is an occasion for the whole of India to celebrate. "Truly India is changing and changing for the better," he said.



Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India at a ceremony in Parliament's Central Hall in New Delhi on Monday. With this, she has become the first tribal, second woman and the youngest President of India. She was administered oath by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Incidentally, she is also the first leader to be elected to the country's top job, who was born after independence.

After taking the oath, Murmu delivered her first address as President of India at the Central Hall of President, in which she thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and all the MPs and MLAs who voted for her. In her address, she also mentioned the Santhal Revolution, the Paika Revolution, the Coal Revolution and the Bhil Revolution.

In her address, the new President of India also reminisced the tribal contribution to the freedom struggle and named the sacrifice of 'Dharti Aba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda for social upliftment and patriotism. Murmu said, "I will discharge my duties with full loyalty. For me, the democratic-cultural ideals of India and all the countrymen will always be the source of my energy."

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, members of the council of ministers, governors, chief ministers, members of parliament and other dignitaries and officials.

Before taking the oath as President of India, Murmu paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. She also met outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Murmu in the July 18 presidential polls defeated joint opposition candidate and former union minister Yashwant Sinha by securing 64 per cent of the total valid votes. The counting of the votes was held on July 21. (ANI)

