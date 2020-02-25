Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, arrived at the President House in the famous 'The Beast' car (or limousine), accompanied by Presidential Bodyguards and was warmly welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The US President was then given the traditional tri-service Guard of Honour at the forecourt of the President House. The Guard of Honour was led by an Army officer with the contingent smartly attired in their uniform and polished boots.

With a bright sunny day on a relatively breezy morning, it was quite a picturesque setting for the welcome of the world's oldest democracy's president by India.

Twitter handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan streamed the welcome live on the micro-blogging website.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu and the three service chiefs were also present at the occasion.

Later, Trump will visit Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He will also hold talks with Modi.

The US President who arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday noon, had addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event with the Prime Minister at Motera Stadium, where he hailed the India-US ties. He had also held a roadshow with Modi besides visiting the Sabarmati Ashram.

On Monday, while addressing a mammoth crowd of nearly one lakh people at the mega-event in Ahmedabad, the visiting dignitary had lauded the bilateral ties shared between India and the United States and also called for opportunities for strengthening in near future.

He also announced that America will sign deals with India worth USD 3 billion for the supply of choppers to the Indian military and deepen further cooperation to eradicate cross-border terrorism in South Asia.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also took the opportunity to display a grand welcome for his 'friend'.



Trump had also visited the Taj Mahal in Agra along with his wife before arriving in Delhi in the evening.

Trump is scheduled to emplane for the US at 10 tonight. (ANI)