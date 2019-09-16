Trump joining Modi in Houston will have 'positive' impact on Indo-US relations: Diplomat

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump participation in the upcoming 'Howdy Modi!' rally in Houston will boost Indo-American community as well as be seen as a "positive impact" on relations between the two countries.

Former India's Special Envoy on Afghanistan SK Lamba said: "I think it will have a positive impact on Indo-US relations. This is an elevation to a new level. It will be a boost for the vibrant Indo-American community in the United States (US). This time the US President will be addressing probably the largest Indo-American group. So that is significant," said Lamba.

According to the Office of the Press Secretary, White House's statement Trump will travel on Sunday, September 22, 2019, to Houston, Texas, and Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore the important partnerships between the United States and India, and Australia. In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

Over 50,000 people have registered to hear PM Modi's address at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The event titled 'Howdy, Modi!' is being hosted by the Texas India Forum. The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

The White House said that the event will be providing a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the US and India. (ANI)

