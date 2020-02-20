Trump remarks ahead of his visit 'insult, affront' to India: Congress

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday alleged that the statement by US President Donald Trump ahead of his visit is an insult to the dignity of the country and asked the government to respond to it.

"The president of the United States, ahead of his visit for the first time to India, said that India has not treated us fairly. I think it is an insult and affront to the dignity of the country and the Ministry of External Affairs should respond to it and not sweep it under the carpet," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told reporters here.

"We welcome our guests. It is in Indian tradition. But no guest has the right to insult India. I think that comment was totally uncalled for," he said.

The Congress leader said that Trump's remark undermines "all the progress in the visit or in Indo-US relations, which has been made since the steps in the strategic partnership were initiated by late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a process which was then carried forward for 10 years under the able leadership of prime minister Manmohan Singh".

President Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

Trump is slated to address a mammoth crowd of more than 100,000 people which is expected to turn up for an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year. (ANI)