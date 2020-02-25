Trump says spoke to Modi on Taliban deal, everybody is happy

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he talked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Taliban peace deal and noted that everybody is "happy" about it.

"I spoke to PM Modi on it. I think India would like to see it happen. We are pretty close. Everybody is happy about it," said Trump during a press conference.

US and Taliban negotiators agreed earlier this week to finalise the pact on February 29 if a seven-day cooling-off period was passed off peacefully. The truce came into effect on Friday night.

Trump had said he would put his name on the peace deal with the Taliban if a week went by without major violence in Afghanistan.



The US President, who is here on a two-day visit, said that India is a tremendous country and he had a great time here.

"We had a great time. We had great meetings. This is a tremendous country. I think they like us more than they ever liked us. There is a great relationship between the Prime Minister and myself," he said.

Trump, who visited Ahmedabad and Agra on Monday, had delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

In Ahmedabad, he addressed Namate Trump event which was attended by over one lakh people. In Agra, Trump and his wife Melania visited Taj Mahal. (ANI)