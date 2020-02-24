Trump, wife Melania land in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Monday, shortly before 12 pm.

The US President will participate in the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium in a short while from now with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later in the day, Trump will travel to Agra, where he and his wife will visit the historic Taj Mahal.

The US President is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Modi on Tuesday in New Delhi. The visiting dignitary will also meet Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)