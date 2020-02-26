Trump wishes to show off his popularity in the world through India visit, says KTS Tulsi

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi on Monday said that US President Donald Trump is visiting India to apparently show off to his people that as many as three million people welcomed him in India, in a mark of his global popularity.

"This all has been done so that Donald Trump can tell back home that more than three million people welcomed him in India," Tulsi told ANI.

Around one lakh people gathered for the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium.

Later in the day, President Trump along with his family visited Agra to see the Taj Mahal, a 17th century mausoleum built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

On the violence during anti-CAA protests in east Delhi, Tulsi said: "There is much misinformation on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC. Until the government clarifies this to the general public and wins over their confidence, these types of skirmishes will continue to happen." (ANI)