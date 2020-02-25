Trump's visit has opened a new chapter in India-US ties: President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The visit of US President Donald Trump to India has opened a new chapter of 'deep and abiding' ties between the two countries, President Ram Nath Kovind said in his remarks at the banquet hosted in the honour of the visiting dignitary on Tuesday.

"Your (President Trump) visit and the grace of the First Lady have won you millions of admirers in India. Your visit has, indeed, opened a new chapter of our ties," Kovind remarked.

"Our relations are deep and ever-abiding. Today, the ever-expanding orbit of our partnership encompasses the map of every single human endeavour. The trade journey that began in the 19th century, with ice from New England being off-loaded on the shores of Madras, has today blossomed in robust economic partnership, laced with expanding trade, innovative investments, and new-age technology," he added.

Several Indian dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, music composer AR Rahman, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Chief Ministers of several countries were present at the banquet.

"You have been a friend of India in every sense. Time and again, you have shown your affection towards us in the most spectacular manner, whether by lighting the Diwali lamp at the White House, by jointing our Prime Minister on stage to celebrate our partnership in Houston or mesmerising our people by your address at the Moteral stadium yesterday," said Kovind.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were received at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are also present at the banquet. (ANI)

