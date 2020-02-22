Trump's visit should be seen in changing international context, says ex-UN diplomat

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): The visit of US President Donald Trump to India has to be seen in the changing international context as well as national context to both countries, former UN diplomat Mukul Sanwal said on Friday.

"The changing international context that India has the potential to be the third-largest economy in the world. Every country wants to have some trade relationship with India because of its huge market," he told ANI.

Sanwal said the US has been clearly pressurising India to reduce tariffs without any reciprocal change and New Delhi has quite rightly stood its ground.

"As US President Donald Trump is coming (to India), some agreements will be signed and major one would be defence purchases because we need that equipment and particularly for the naval area where we have a common interest with the US," the former diplomat said.

He underlined that maritime security and maritime trade is a common interest India has with the US.

Trump will be on a two-day India visit from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

