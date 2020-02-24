Trumps' visit should yield good results for India which should be evaluated: Scindia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday stated that US President Donald Trump's visit should yield good results and asked the government to raise issues concerning India's interests.

Speaking to media when asked about the US President's visit in the country, Scindia said, "US President Donald Trump is visiting India and he should be welcomed. However, issues concerning India's interests should be raised and the two-day visit should yield good results for the country."

"Also, the results of the visit should also be evaluated," the Congress leader said.

Trump along with the First Lady Melania Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday on a two-day visit to India.

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation, will be in India for around 36 hours. They will visit Ahmedabad, Agra, and Delhi during their stay.

This is Trump's first official visit to India. (ANI)

