Trupti Desai detained from outside Telangana CM's residence

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Women rights activist Trupti Desai along with other protestors were on Wednesday detained by the police from outside Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's residence while she was going to hand over a letter to him over the rape and murder case of a woman veterinarian here.

Earlier today, Bhumata Brigade President Desai wrote to the Chief Minister urging him to hang the culprits within six months. While she was going to hand over the letter to Rao along with other activists, she was stopped by the police as they did not have the appointment to meet Rao.

Later, the activists were detained and seen being taken away by police.

"The Chief Minister of the state has time to attend weddings but he does not have time to visit the victim's (woman veterinarian who was raped and murdered) family. We will be going to his office, and will demand answers from him," said Desai.

"The culprits are in magistrate custody but they should be in police custody. The government is not serious about this case. The culprits should be hanged within six months. We will protest against Rao on the issue of Hyderabad rape-murder case," she added.

Desai had written to the Chief Minister urging him to hang all the culprits within six months by completing all the judicial process.

"It is very sad to inform you that on jurisdiction matter police officials refuse to lodge the complaint through the police officer were suspended but there is a need to have the influence of law over them. Laws should be strict and amended to such sort of crime and accused must be punished by death within six months," Desai wrote in the letter.

She further urged the Chief Minister to conduct the case in the fast track court immediately and a special prosecutor must be appointed at the earliest.

"Police protection should be provided to the deceased woman's family. Witnesses of the case should also be protected. Though all the respected advocates refuse to file vakalatnama on behalf of the accused but as per the Supreme Court to appoint an advocate for accused is binding, if not so then the trial will prolong," Desai added.

A woman veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in the outskirts of Shadnagar town in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on the intervening night of November 27.

Police on November 29 arrested the four accused involved in the alleged rape and murder case. (ANI)

