Trust COVID-19 vaccines, no need for unnecessary questions, says Rajasthan Health Minister

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 11 (ANI): Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the country, Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma hit out at those questioning the efficacy of vaccines, stating that trials have been conducted and there is no time to raise apprehensions over inoculation drive.

"We should trust vaccines. When the government of India is providing vaccines, I do not think there arises any reason for unnecessary questions. Trials have also been conducted. When Prime Minister himself held a meeting with everyone, I do not think it is time to question vaccines," Sharma said while addressing media here on Sunday.

Several political leaders have been targeting the Centre over the authenticity of COVID-19 vaccines.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had said that the emergency approval to COVID-19 vaccine--Covaxin is premature and could be dangerous as it is still under phase 3 trial. He had urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to wait till full trials of the vaccine are completed.





Taking to Twitter, Member of Parliament from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram had said, "The Covaxin has not yet had Phase 3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous."

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta had said that the Central Government must adjudge the authenticity, relevance and utility of any vaccine before its roll-out.



"I would just like to say that before using any vaccine, the Central Government should adjudge its authenticity, relevance and utility. Its proper exercise is essential. People of this country should not be made lab rats," Jharkhand Health had told reporters on Saturday.

Days after COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech were been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with chief ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss the COVID-19 situation and coronavirus vaccination rollout. (ANI)

