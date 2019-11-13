Alok Kumar
Alok Kumar

Trust should raise funds from devotees for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: VHP

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 13:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The trust tasked with the job of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya should make an appeal for donation from devotees to raise funds for the temple, says Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).
"The VHP is of the view that government should not spend any money on temple construction," said Alok Kumar, VHP's international working president.
Responding to a querry on how VHP would want the temple fund to be generated, Kumar said that trust should make an appeal for money from devotees.
"The VHP view is that the government should not spend any money on temple construction. I have seen some reports in the paper that VHP will generate the funds. It will not happen that way. VHP is not constructing the temple. So, the trust entrusted with the task will construct the temple," Kumar stated.
He added, "Our insistence is that the entire money should come from devotees and no government fund should be spent on it. I believe that if the trust set up (for) this job issues an appeal, requisite money can be raised."
Asked who all would be a part of the trust, Kumar said that this is the government's prerogative.
"Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas trust is there and Nirmohi Akhara representatives or representative will be there. Rest will be decided by the government," stated the VHP leader.
Kumar also reacted sharply to voices rising from some Muslim groups about discussion on review petition to be filed in Ayodhya land dispute case and whether the five-acre land as directed by the Supreme Court to be given for mosque should be accepted or not.
All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board would be meeting on November 17 to discuss both issues - review petition and five-acre land. AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi had asked Muslim bodies to decline Supreme Court's decision of allocating five-acre land for the mosque in Ayodhya.
"Supreme Court has given them five acres, it is double the size of Delhi's Jama Masjid. It was VHP's considered stand that mosque was to be built outside '84 kosi parikrama'. The Supreme Court in its wisdom has asked the land to be given in Ayodhya. It is up to them to accept or not," said Kumar who believes that the review petition won't see success.
"The dispute has reached a terminus. The graceful thing will be accepting the judgment," Kumar said. (ANI)

