Truth has become a victim of false news: CJI Chandrachud at ABA India conference

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Friday said that in the age of social media, truth has become a victim due to the spread of false news.

While addressing the American Bar Association (ABA) India Conference 2023 on 'Law in the Age of Glocalisation: Convergence of India and the West', CJI Chandrachud said, "We live in an age where people are short on their patience, they are short on their tolerance. In the age of social media, they start trolling you, if they don't like your point of view. Truth has become a victim in the spread of false news."

The CJI further said that Constitution was a transformative document imbibing global practices but now our day-to-day lifestyle is influenced by happenings across the oceans. "Law is a global currency of trust," said the Chief Justice.

"Globalisation has led to its own discontent. There are a number of reasons for the meltdown being experienced the world over...there has been a surge in anti-globalisation sentiment. The origins of this lay in for example the 2001 terror attacks" he said.

Justice Chandrachud said that COVID-19 was yet another global meltdown but it emerged as an opportunity in darkness.

"Video conferencing has led to the decentralisation of justice and it is an imp paradigm of access to justice. The Supreme Court is not just the Supreme Court in Tilak Marg but the Supreme Court of the smallest of villages," he added.



He said the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Ambedkar explained the importance of global engagement in the process of drafting the constitution.

"Dr Ambedkar added that it was not only inspiration from the global but was based on local needs and a uniquely Indian global product was produced," he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also addressed the gathering and said the best example of globalisation along with localisation was when we faced COVID.

"Except for one or two countries, no one had their own vaccines. India produced two local vaccines. 2.5 times the population of the US and European Union was vaccinated by India globally," said Mehta.

"The legal profession has come together in an unprecedented manner to curate this conference. All the leading law firms have provided support as sponsors leading to a conference with more than 25 sponsors and 120 speakers including 5 sitting Supreme Court judges, seven members of parliament, and 13 managing partners of major law firms. We are fortunate that the Chief Justice of India has kindly agreed to deliver the keynote address at the inauguration of the conference, which will set the tone and agenda of the conference. We are delighted that the Government of India has endorsed this conference as a G20-related event," said Pratibha Jain, Chair, India Committee, ABA; Head of Strategy & Group General Counsel, Everstone Group.

The conference is endorsed as a G-20 event by the Government of India. Amitabh Kant, G-20 Sherpa, Government of India would be delivering the special address during the conference. The conference will have discussions around India's G-20 presidency, which has significant contemporary relevance and importance.

With more than 100 thought leaders across 21 thematic sessions with 13 special addresses and 5 plenary sessions, the conference will provide a global platform and context to the convergence of the west and India in the legal sphere and address numerous challenges and innovations required as we move forward, said a press statement. (ANI)

