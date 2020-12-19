Truth has triumphed, says Priyanka Gandhi after CBI files chargesheet in Hathras case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against four people in the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, Congress General Secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called it the triumph of truth.

"On one side, the injustice was protected by the government. The family, on the other hand, looked forward to justice. The victim's body was burnt forcibly. There were attempts to discredit the victim. The family was threatened. But eventually, truth triumphed. Satyameva Jayate," tweeted Priyanka.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also hailed the filing of chargesheet and said that without fighting the BJP government in the state, justice would not have been served to the victim.

"In the Hathras incident, despite the efforts of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the CBI had to probe due to pressure from the public, the opposition, and the real media. Now, based on the last statement of the victim, a charge sheet has been filed against the four accused. Without fighting the BJP government, nothing could have been achieved, neither justice nor the rights," Yadav said in a tweet.

"With the death of their morality over the injustice done to the 'daughter of Hathras', and for playing immoral role, BJP leaders and supporters should keep silence for at least two minutes to give their condolences. Today the family of every daughter and sister has got some peace," he said in another tweet.

CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet against four people before a special court here in connection with a case related to the murder and alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman.



The chargesheet was filed before a special SC/ST court in Lucknow. The CBI had, on December 16, submitted before the Allahabad High Court that a chargesheet will be filed by December 18 in the matter.

The chargesheet was filed under Sections 302 (murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Meanwhile, the CBI also submitted that it will take the Hathras case victim's brother, who had registered the FIR in the matter, to Gujarat for a psychological assessment.

The CBI had taken up the investigation in the matter on October 11. It has questioned over 50 people in the case including the family members of the victim. According to the CBI, it has conducted brain mapping of all four accused persons.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.

Her body was cremated by the Uttar Pradesh Police and the administration allegedly without the consent or the presence of the victim's family.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe, being conducted by the CBI into the Hathras case. (ANI)

