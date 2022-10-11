Truth should come out: Narayan Rane on Palghar sadhus lynching case

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): After the Maharashtra government transferred the probe in the 2020 Palghar mob lynching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Union Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday said the matter should be thoroughly investigated and truth should come out.

The Eknath-Shinde led Maharashtra Government today in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court agreed to transfer of investigation into the 2020 Palghar lynching case of sadhus to CBI.

"The matter should be investigated and the truth should come out," said Union minister Narayan Rane.

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, Maharashtra Government said that it is ready and willing to hand over the investigation into the 2020 Palghar lynching case of sadhus to the CBI and would have no objection to the same.

The affidavit was filed by the Maharastra government on the petitions arising out of the unfortunate attack and lynching of two sadhus, and seeking the investigation in the matter to CBI in order to conduct an independent and impartial investigation.



The pleas are seeking a CBI or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in the incident that took place in the Palghar district.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had told the apex court that an investigation has been completed in the Palgarh lynching case.

Maharashtra government had earlier informed Supreme Court that all guilty police officials have been punished or suspended from services.

Earlier, the apex court had asked the Maharashtra government to bring on record the chargesheet and details of the inquiry against police officials in connection with the Palghar mob lynching incident.

The pleas have also sought a probe by the CBI and the registration of the FIR against police officials for their alleged failure to prevent the mob from gathering in violation of the lockdown norms.

On the night of April 16 2020, the two sadhus and their driver were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers. (ANI)

