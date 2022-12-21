"Truth with prevail": K Kavitha hits out at BJP, Congress amid backlash over Rs 100-cr kickbacks charge in Delhi Excise Police case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 21 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha, who the ED mentioned in the Delhi Excise Policy charge sheet accusing her of holding 65 per cent stake in a liquor company, hit out at the BJP on Wednesday saying "truth with prevail".

Kalvakuntla Kavitha tweeted, "Rajagopal Anna.. Don't rush!! Even if my name is mentioned 28 times or 28000 times a lie is not true. #TruthWillPrevail."

https://twitter.com/RaoKavitha/status/1605430251789565952?s=20&t=kr_y5xo5fmGhOTsvz5Gdtg



This came after BJP leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy tweeted tagging a news article with the caption, "Liquor Queen's name was mentioned 28 times in chargesheet."

In another, reacting to Congress' Manickam Tagore's tweet, she wrote, "The accusations against me are completely bogus and false. Only time will prove my sincerity. It's a political vendetta of BJP, as they fear BRS Party Chief CM KCR's exposing their anti-farmer and pro-capitalist policies."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its chargesheet (Prosecution Complaint) clearly stated that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation revealed that the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22 was a device created by the leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), some of whom are part of the Delhi government, to generate illegal funds.

It is stated in the chargesheet that, the policy was formulated with deliberate loopholes, an inbuilt mechanism to facilitate illegal activities and is marred with inconsistencies which when looked at deeply, reflect the mala fide intentions of the policymakers.

According to ED chargesheet, "Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP, has received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group, for convenience, we may call it the South Group (as termed in the statements of various persons recorded during the investigation), whose prominent persons are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K Kavitha". (ANI)

