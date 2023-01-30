Trying to erase word "Mughal" from history only be seen as attempt to rewrite Indian history: CPI MP writes to President

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has written to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday regarding the renaming of "The Mughal garden" to "Amrit Udyan".

In his letter, he said that trying to erase the word "Mughal" from history can only be seen as an attempt to rewrite Indian history and redefine nationhood.

According to him, the recent decision to rename "The Mughal Gardens" to "Amrit Udyan" is an arbitrary and unfortunate decision. "The names of places such as these are historical details that illuminate a particular period of our history. The Mughal period is an unerasable part of Indian history. Being part of an empire, it is true that the Mughal rulers had their positive and negative records. The same is true about Hindu empires," the letter read.

"Trying to erase the word "Mughal" from history can only be seen as an attempt to rewrite Indian history and redefine nationhood. What is lost in the renaming is an essential component of Delhi's history. It is quite unfortunate that someone as honourable as you were made instrumental in implementing such a communally motivated decision" CPI MP said in a letter to President.



Upper House MP from Kerala humbly urged President to reconsider such a decision and consult historians, scholars, and academicians regarding the matter. He also requested her look

into all the possibilities for reversing such a communally motivated decision.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens on Saturday was renamed Amrit Udyan on the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence, 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. 'Amrit Udyan', earlier known as Mughal Gardens, will open for the general public from January 31, 2023.

On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan'

The Amrit Udyan is spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres and has been portrayed as the soul of the Presidential Palace. (ANI)

