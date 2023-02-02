Trying to stop quarrel during wedding, youth shot in Delhi; accused arrested

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): A man was shot at by miscreants while he tried to pacify a quarrel at a wedding in the Gandhi Vihar area of Delhi's Timarpur on Wednesday.

The accused Vivek, 22, has been arrested by the Timarpur police and a case of attempt to murder has been registered against him. Police said hunt is underway to nab others.

The police received a call at 5 PM on Wednesday, that a man was shot in the F Block Gandhi Vihar in Timarpur.



Vivek Thakur of Mukundpur was in Timarpur to attend a wedding event with some of his friends. They started quarreling among themselves at the event. Avtar and his friend, Sagar reached there to pacify the fight.

Accused Vivek Thakur and his friend Sunny started fighting with Avtar and his friend. Vivek shot at Avtar in an attempt to kill him.

The injured Avtar is 25 years of age and is preparing for competitive exams.

Avtar was immediately rushed to the Trauma Centre. (ANI)

