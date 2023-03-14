TSPSC exam paper leak case transferred to SIT

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): The further investigation of the Assistant Engineer Recruitment Test leakage case reported on Monday has been transferred to SIT, said the City Police Commissioner on Tuesday.

According to the statement by the Hyderabad police, "The further investigation of the Assistant Engineer recruitment test leakage case reported on 13-3-2023 vide Cr.No. 64/2023 U Sec.409,420, 120(B) IPC, 66B, 66C,70 of IT Act, Sec.4 of Telangana Public Examination (Prevention of Malpractices and unfair means) Act 1997 of Begumbazar Police Station, Hyderabad City, is hereby transferred to SIT CCS, Hyderabad City for further investigation under the direct supervision of Addl.CP Crimes and SIT Hyderabad City with immediate effect. SHO Begumbazar PS and Addl. CP Crimes and SIT will take necessary action accordingly and report compliance."

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in Telangana State Public Service Commission's (TSPSC) public examinations question paper leak, officials said on Tuesday.



DCP (South West Zone) Kiran Prabhakar said, "Based on the complaint given by Assistant Secretary (Administration) of TSPSC on March 11, a case was registered at Begum Bazar Police Station. On March 13, the Commissioner's Task Force and Central Zone team apprehended nine persons accused of stealing and leaking TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (AE) Exam Question Papers."

The accused have been identified as Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, Atla Raja Shekar Reddy aka Raju, Renuka, Lavdyavath Dhakya, Kethavath Rajeshwar, Kethavath Neelesh Nayak, Pathlavath Gopal Nayak, Kethavath Srinivas and Kethavath Rajender Nayak.

According to the police, Praveen Kumar has been working in TSPSC since 2017 and Rajasekhar Reddy has been working as Network Expert since November 2017 on outsource basis as part of the team provided by Telangana State Technology Services (TSPS).

Rajasekhar Reddy, being a Network Expert, had full information about all the computer systems in the office of TSPSC and IP address details of all the systems.

Both of them managed to steal the data from the computer of the confidential section using Rajasekhar Reddy's expertise, they said. (ANI)

