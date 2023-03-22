TSPSC paper leak: SIT summons Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team, Hyderabad investigating the Telangana State Public Service Commission exam paper leak case has summoned Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay to appear before it on March 24.

Earlier on March 20, the SIT issued a summons to State Congress president Revanth Reddy regarding his alleged statements on the issue.

Reddy has been asked to share the information and submit evidence to the SIT with regard to the allegations made by him.

The development came a day after Revanth Reddy made a serious allegation that state minister KT Rama Rao's personal assistant was also involved in the paper leak.

"Personal assistant of State IT Minister KT Rama Rao has links with the second accused (a contract employee at TSPSC) in the paper leak case and the PA and the accused belong to neighbouring villages," the Congress leader alleged.



The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 15 had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

On March 13, police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC.

Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a 'Nirasana Deeksha' (protest) against the TSPSC paper leakage issue in the Khairatabad constituency in Hyderabad.

Many BJP leaders and party workers participated in the protest. Speaking to ANI, BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash said that BJP is the only party in Telangana that supports the unemployed youth.

"We demand that proper inquiry should be done, culprits should be punished and they should be behind bars so that this kind of misuse of power should not be there in the future," he stated. (ANI)

