TSRTC employee commits suicide by consuming pesticide in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Another Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employee committed suicide here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as A Naresh, a driver in TSRTC.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahabubabad, Koti Reddy said: "Today in the morning hours, Naresh, a driver in TSRTC committed suicide by consuming pesticide."

"He was immediately rushed to the Mahabubabad Government hospital. Later he died undergoing treatment at the hospital," the SP said.

"The body was handed over to his family members after completing Post Mortem Examination (PME)," he further said.

A case under section 174 CrPC has been registered and further probe is underway, the SP added.

Till now five RTC employees have committed suicide after the strike started in the state.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC has been on a strike since October 5 demanding merger of the corporation with the state government and revision of pay among other demands. (ANI)

