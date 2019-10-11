A file photo of TSRTC strike in Hyderabad on Sunday.
A file photo of TSRTC strike in Hyderabad on Sunday.

TSRTC employee dies due to heart attack after participating in rally

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:44 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employee died due to a heart attack after returning home from a protest rally as part of the ongoing employees' strike in the state.
"Komaraiah, a 57-year-old driver in RTC, had returned to his residence after participating in the protest. Sometime later, he collapsed due to a stroke. He was rushed to the nearby hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead," said a police official.
According to the police, Komaraiah had taken part in the rally organised by a group of RTC employees from Chingicherla depot. The rally started from Chengicherla depot and concluded at Uppal depot.
"We have not received a complaint from the family members of the deceased person. A case will only be registered after a complaint is submitted," the officer said.
Over 50,000 workers of the RTC have been on a strike demanding the government to support the corporation and separate budgetary allocation for the same. (ANI)

