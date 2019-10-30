Chada Venkat Reddy
Chada Venkat Reddy

TSRTC strike: CPI gives 'Chalo DGP office' call in Hyderabad

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 02:12 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): CPI leaders on Tuesday staged a protest and gave 'Chalo DGP office' call in solidarity with the striking TSRTC employees in Hyderabad.
"The RTC employees' strike which is going on is legal and the government is not ready to listen to the court and not following the directions of the court. They should solve the matter by following the court directions because around 48,000 RTC employees are involved in the strike," Chada Venkat Reddy, CPI Secretary told ANI.
"Today (October 29) we have staged a protest in solidarity with RTC employees and given a 'Chalo DGP office' call. If police allow then we will meet Telangana DGP," Reddy added.
Employees of the TSRTC, who have been on strike for over 20 days now, on Monday intensified their indefinite protest against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government.
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC has been on a strike since October 5 demanding merger of the corporation with the state government and revision of pays among other demands.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that there is "no question" of having any talks with the agitating 48,000 RTC employees. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 03:18 IST

