TTD chairman clarifies his statement regarding 'anyone can visit Tirupati Balaji Temple without self-declaration'

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy gave his clarification regarding anyone can visit the Tirupati Balaji Temple without a declaration.

According to Reddy, he did not say that the declaration rule for other religions' people who come to visit Lord Balaji temple need not be implemented.

On Friday evening, a meeting of the TTD trust board was held to discuss the arrangements of forthcoming Brahmotsavams.

Following this, some news reports came up that the TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy while addressing the media where he said that people of other religions, who are willing to visit the temple, need not submit the declaration but they can visit the Almighty with all devotion.

Notable, it is statutory for people of other religions to give such a declaration before visiting Lord Balaji.

Later, Reddy issued a statement regarding the matter.



"Thousands of devotees come from all over the world every day to Tirumala with belief in Lord Balaji. 80,000 to 1 lakh devotees throng the temple on festival days and other auspicious days. There will be many people of other religions in such pilgrims. What I said was that we cannot ask all such people for declaration," read the statement given by Reddy.

"In fact, I rejected to speak about politics during the press meet after yesterday's meeting. But media personnel kept on asking me to give an explanation as the opposition party leader had made some allegations on TTD matters. Then only I spoke of these matters," it added.

He further said, "I only said that... Sonia Gandhi and late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy did not give any such declaration when they had visited the temple and offered prayers. So, present Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy also need not give any declaration."



"According to TTD act rules, Only Hindus are eligible to have darshan under rule no. 136. Rule no. 137 clearly says that people of other religions who want to visit Lord Balaji temple must submit a self-declaration of their religious status. According to a memo issued by the government in 2014, the temple authorities themselves will ask for a declaration if the visitors possess any identifiable pieces of evidence on them. However, it was not practiced many times when political or other prominent people visited the Lord Balaji temple. Neither did they give any declaration," it read.

"YS Jaganmohan Reddy had started his historic 'Paada Yaatra' only after having Darsan of Lord Balaji. After completion of Yatra, Jagan walked from Tirupati to Tirumala on foot. After YSRCP came to power, Jagan took charge only after having darshan. This evidence is adequate to prove that he is an ardent devotee and believer of Lord Sri Venkateswara. This is why I told him that he does not need to give a declaration," said Reddy.

"CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy will come to Tirumala on September 23 to offer silk clothing on the eve of Garuda Utsavam on behalf of the public of the entire state. He has the utmost devotion to Lord Balaji. Such a person should not be asked for self-declaration. This is what I had told, but I did not say that the declaration rule is not at all needed. Every day thousands of devotees visit the temple. It would not be possible to identify people's religion in such a rush. I appeal all not to create such unnecessary and unwarranted disputes as the Brahmotsavams are ahead," he added. (ANI)

