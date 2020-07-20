TTD Chairman condoles demise of Tirumala temple's former priest

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman YV Subbareddy on Monday expressed his deep condolences over the demise of the 73-year-old former priest of the Tirumala temple, P Srinivasa Murthy Deekshitulu.

In case of demise of hereditary priests at Lord Balaji's temple, some honours will be performed according to the temple tradition. They will be followed in the final rites of Srinivasa Murty Deekshitulu, according to a press release by TTD PRO.

"A piece of sandalwood, fire, dolu and Nadaswaram (dhol and shehnai) and some other material will be given, as part of the ritual," it read.

A temple representative will hand over the items to the family members of the deceased, who will use them in the final rites, it said.

Srinivasa Murty Deekshitulu was undergoing treatment at COVID hospital in Tirupati. (ANI)

