TTD complained to police against many people for spreading false information

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Trinumala Police has registered cases against individuals for allegedly spreading fake news about Tirumala temple through social media platforms, an official statement of the shrine said on Saturday.

The Tirumala- Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) lodged a complaint against a person who allegedly posted fake news on social media stating that TTD board member Sudha Narayana Murthy has resigned.

Another case was against an individual for posting that the Tirumala temple was a Buddhist monastery in past, Buddha's idol was changed into the idol of Lord Balaji.

"Wrong information was posted on an FB page (https://www.facebook.com/atheisttelugu/) on May 7, 2020. That post claims that the Tirumala temple was a Buddhist monastery in past, Buddha's idol was changed into the idol of Lord Balaji, tonsuring was not Hindu custom; but a Buddhist tradition," TTD said.

TTD complained on those FB page admins and Tirumala 2 town Police Station have filed a case in that regard, it said.

According to the statement, TTD also received a complaint against the Tamil actor Shivkumar citing that he has posted a video on social media urging devotees to not visit Tirumala

According to the complaint, a man named Tamil Maiyyan, had complained to Tirumala- Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) via email saying the actor had posted a video on social media urging devotees to not visit Tirumala as anti-social activities were allegedly taking place in Tirumala.

After that, the TTD lodged a complaint with the Tirumala 2 police against the actor, and a case was registered. (ANI)

