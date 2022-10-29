TTD reintroduces Slotted Sarva Darshan system for devotees to visit Lord Venkateswara

Chitoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday reintroduced Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) or Token system for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

In a bid to provide hassle-free darshan to the devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) decided to bring back the token system, commencing from November 1.

Time-slotted Sarvadarshanam tokens will be issued in Tirupati in the Bhudevi, Srinivasam, and Govindarajaswamy complexes.

According to the temple administration, Time slot tickets will be issued on November 1 and for a day there will be 20 to 25 thousand tickets and 15 thousand tokens will be provided in the following week.



The doors of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple were opened after the solar eclipse ended on Tuesday.

In view of the partial solar eclipse, the doors of the temples were closed on Tuesday.

Offerings were presented after the temple was opened at 7:30 pm. Devotees were later allowed to visit from 8.30 pm. TTD Vaikuntam started allowing devotees to enter Q Complex from 8 pm.

The Sutak period started at 4:20 am in the morning, so the temples were closed. It is believed that in such a situation, the ritualistic programs of worship are stopped.

Notably, Following the TTD order of the token system, Devotees without tickets can visit lord Venkateswaraswamy directly through Vaikuntha 2. (ANI)

