TTD vigilance wing arrests man involved in fake job racket

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance officials have arrested a man who was allegedly cheating and extracting money from people on the pretext of providing jobs in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The accused has been identified as Balakrishna, who has been involved in fraud for the past few months.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is an autonomous trust which is in charge of overseeing many temples, including the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The Tirumala police said, "After receiving a complaint that the accused was cheating to get a job in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, we organized special surveillance and arrested the criminal".

The vigilance investigation revealed that Balakrishna had collected more than 30 lakhs from two persons by promising them to give jobs to many unemployed people in TTD.

The vigilance officials seized rubber stamps and fake MP car stickers from the accused.



The two people who supported Balakrishna have been detained whereas, the other supports are reported to be absconding.

The Tirumala police said, "We are investigating Balakrishna and after the investigation, we will register a case in various sections".

A case had been registered against the accused in the past, saying they would give them jobs.

The police said, "the accused had cheated many people by saying that they would give them jobs in the past. Even then, the vigilance staff arrested the accused and handed him over to the police in the year 2018".

"In the year 2018, no victim came forward to file a complaint. As of today one of the victims has come forward to complain against him", added the police of Tirumala.

"Actions will be taken to ensure justice for the victims", said the police.

Further details into the case are awaited. (ANI)

